Amanda Seyfried vs. Julia Roberts Who Wore It Better?! (Venice Film Fashion Edition)
Amanda Seyfried vs. Julia Roberts Who Wore It Better?! (Venice Film Fashion Edition)
Published
Hollywood actresses Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts wore identical 'fits at this year's Venice Film Festival, but which celeb is workin' it best?! If you take a good look, the only two differences are their shoes and hair color ...
The question here is: Who wore it better?!
And, once you've cast your victorious vote, go ahead and scroll through this year's Venice Film Festival's hottest looks ... The stars brought their A-game!