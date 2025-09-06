Monster High Dolls for Spooky Season

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Now is the perfect time to update your Monster High skullection.

As Halloween season kicks into high gear ... the spooky line of Mattel dolls continues to grow ... with notable names including Elvira and Wednesday Addams even joining the roster as limited-edition figures.

Not only are these gals stylish ... but they're all about celebrating differences and embracing individuality ... for dolls that are both creepy and cool. Check out some of our faves below ... and see the full Monster High Store on Amazon here for more!

Let's start with the hostess with the mostest ... with the brand's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark doll.

She's back and badder than ever, bewitching in this goth and glitzy look made to spook and stun! She's got stilettos under a black faux leather dress, with a shimmering batwing cape, and a draped chain belt, inspired by her Vegas getup in her feature film.

Who's everyone's favorite dark magic sass master? Wednesday ... who now has her own Monster High Wednesday Doll!

She's dressed in her trademark Nevermore school uniform, with a tie, belt, spiderweb tights, and chunky platform boots that feature her cello on one heel and her beloved scorpion Nero on the other! And of course, she's got Thing with her too!

You can also get her in her dancing dress ... and grab Enid while you're at it!

This time of year is also when we celebrate Día de los Muertos ... and Monster High has the perfectly themed doll for such an occasion, with this Monster High Doll, Skelita Calaveras Dia De Muertos piece!

This collectible is drop-dead gore-geous ... Sorry, well ran dry with the puns there. Anyway, she's got on a charcoal gown which swirls with a brocade-inspired print and features ruffled tiers of papel picado! She has a necklace and bodice sculpted with marigold flowers. She's also got a vibrant magenta web hat and skeletal face paint to complete the look.

Now let's move on to the Monster High Scary Sweet Birthday Doll, the sweetest way to celebrate the spookiest birthdays!

Draculaura is turning 1600, and the student bodies of Monster High are celebrating with a Scary Sweet Birthday bash. Cupid Asteria is the doll featured here, with frilly red heart-print bloomers peeking out from a shimmery dress. She has a golden arrow-pierced heart detail and crossbow bracelet make her outfit, with a toy bag, an invite, heart-shaped balloon, and birthday card which all come included with the piece!

But we can't give you the birthday dolls without giving you the birthday girl herself ... so, check out this Monster High Scary Sweet Birthday Doll, Draculaura!

As you now know, Draculaura is celebrating her sweet 16 ... hundred. For her special day, she wears a satiny pink dress with a spiderweb cage skirt and black gloves. She also has a pearl collar, bow-inspired heels, and comes with a bunch of accessories as well ... like an invite, batty balloon, and birthday card!

Another girl in attendance at this special birthday party is Monster High Scary Sweet Birthday Doll, Cleo De Nile!

She's out here shining in a golden cage skirt with beaded accents that float over her dress, while sheer black sleeves with cascading ribbons add a majestic touch! She comes with styling pieces like black lipstick and a cake frosting purse!

And finally, there's this Monster High Scary Sweet Birthday Doll, Frankie Stein!

If you're a zombie lover, then you'll love this! This doll has a plaid sleeve and silvery cage skirt with the lightning bolt necklace, and studded heels add a stylish spark.