Benson Boone Splits With Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon

Some Beautiful Things Come To An End ...

Benson Boone and his girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, are donezo ... TMZ has learned they've broken up.

Our sources tell us Benson and Maggie are no longer together, though it's unclear what led to the split.

The breakup comes as fans have been noticing Benson and Maggie are no longer following each other on social media ... a death knell for relationships these days.

We're told Benson and Maggie had been dating for three years ... though they only went Instagram official last year.