Carlos Alcaraz, David Ortiz Score Signature Dishes At NYC Hot Spot Sei Less

Out of the Wimbledon trophies, World Series rings, Rookie of the Year awards, this may be the best -- or at least the tastiest honor -- a NYC hotspot is naming dishes after Carlos Alcaraz, David Ortiz, and Karl-Anthony Towns!

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sei Less dropped a $50 prix-fixe menu to celebrate "trailblazers across sports and entertainment" ... complete with a cocktail and a bunch of food!

Carlos, KAT, and Big Papi are frequent diners at the restaurant ... and Sei Less says they "curated" the menu so "food lovers" could "eat like their favorite stars."

The dishes?

Carlos Alcaraz: steamed shrimp dumplings, truffle cream

David Ortiz: black pepper beef, red peppers, onions, black bean sauce

Karl Anthony Towns: dark chocolate mousse, chocolate sauce

Alcaraz, Ortiz, and Towns aren't the only stars who are getting the naming treatment. Cardi B, Fat Joe, and Ozuna are among several others who also have dishes named after them.

“For Hispanic Heritage Month, we wanted to honor several of the Hispanic trailblazers that visit our restaurant in a meaningful way. Each of these individuals is an innovator in their field and we’re proud to champion them by sharing their stories through their favorite dishes," Ivi Shano, the restaurant's co-founder, said.

"At Sei Less, we believe we’re more than a restaurant — it’s a home away from home that brings people together and celebrates culture and community in unforgettable ways.”