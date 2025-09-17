Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' -- Behind The Scenes
Say goodbye to Cousins Beach because the time has come for the third and final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to end, and we wanted to commemorate this moment with all the behind-the-scenes fun from the show!

To give you a refresher, the Amazon Prime Video show - based on Jenny Han's novel - involves a love triangle with Belly Conklin, played by Lola Tung, and two brothers, Conrad Fisher, played by Chris Briney, and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno.

Yea Rain Spencer and Lola Tung may play on-screen besties, but they still keep up their friendship when the cams aren't rolling, sharing laughs in between scenes.

Whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah (maybe even Team Cam Cameron?!), check out the gallery to reminisce the good times as it wraps up today🥲