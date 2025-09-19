Hottest Horror Movie Animatronics for Halloween

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Bring your favorite horror icons home this year for Halloween.

Up your game when it comes to greeting trick-or-treaters with life-size animatronics sure to scare and surprise -- as characters from classics including Child's Play, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gremlins and, of course, Halloween, come to life in your own front yard.

Check out or faves below -- or Spirit Halloween on Amazon and The Home Depot for more!

Lady's first, as they say ... with the Bride from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

Emily has never looked so graceful, as she glows under a real life moon ... rather than an animated one! This life-sized animatronic is a more family-friendly option, as she goes on the hunt for her husband ... and hopefully doesn't take any neighbors with her to the Land of the Dead.

And, of course, you can always pair the bride with Victor from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

Were you disappointed the two didn't end up together in the movie? Well, now they can live together for eternity -- or at least the fall season -- on your porch if you buy them both.

Now, what better animatronic to have eerily patrolling your lawn than "The Shape" himself ... aka Michael Myers.

There is no figure in the horror movie world that represents Halloween more than this masked killer ... mainly cause, duh, he's the face of the Halloween movie franchise! Just make sure to have your very own Laurie Strode on speed dial.

Clowns are a classic scary creature to have lurking around your house during Halloween. And none are more terrifying than the infamous Killer Klowns From Outer Space!

Here to spread fun, gifts, and BLOOD, these funky clowns will be ready to make your house look as enticing as a carnival, and as deadly as a slaughter house! But if the brave trick-or-treaters on your block are willing to face these alien clowns, they will certainly earn whatever boons you have laid out for them by the door!

Speaking of classics, there may be no horror film more formative to the genre than Texas Chain Saw Massacre ... and, yeah, there's an animatronic for the infamous Leatherface ready to stumble around your lawn armed with a massive chainsaw!

Whether it's the Sawyer Family or the Hewitt Family who's inviting you to a special dinner, you can always count on Leatherface to attend. Whatever you do, just don't eat the meat.

It's aliiiiiiiiiive ... is what people are going to say when they see this Frankenstein animatronic move!

This life-sized monster is here to lurk around your lawn for as long, chained hands and all! Just, fair warning, if you see a mob approaching your house with pitchforks and torches ... that would probably be a good time to stash this animatronic away for the night.

Don't poor any water on this animatronic ... one Stripe from Gremlins is enough!

If you want a teeth-gnashing 3.5 foot tall Gremlin causing havoc in your lawn this Halloween, then Stripe is the obvious choice. Remember, this is the leader of the maniac Gremlins that terrorize because someone didn't stop them from eating past midnight. Don't make the same mistake, or you could have more of these little terrors bouncing all over your house on Halloween night!

This 3.5-foot tall Chucky Doll is anything but Child's Play.

He's the toy who first made everyone afraid of dolls, brought back to life -- again -- with an animatronic just a bit bigger than the one Andy had to fight in the original movie! Luckily, this one -- we hope -- doesn't come possessed by a psychopathic killer!

And you can't have Chucky without his Bride, Tiffany Valentine, who comes armed with a knife of her own!

Also standing at 3.5 feet tall, Tiffany is ready to help Chucky scare all the trick-or-treaters coming at your door. If they aren't afraid of dolls now, they definitely will be by the end of the night!

Let's just hope you've given them enough candy to sweeten the deal.