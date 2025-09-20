Guess Who This Glammed-Up Rapper Is!
Guess Who This Glammed-Up Rapper Is!
Published
2023
Plenty of the biggest names in Hollywood have graced the stage of "Watch What Happens Live" -- and we wanna know if you can guess who this glammed-up rapper is!
We ran into this songwriter back in 2023 when she was leaving the 'WWHL' set, and she spoke her mind about being a "trendsetter" and how she "has to do things different" ... hey, her words, not ours.
Oh, and in case you needed a hint, she's wearing a blue dress, although we think she would've pulled off a yellow -- or should we say, "Bodak Yellow" -- one, too!