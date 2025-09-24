Guess The Hollywood Hunk Goin' Nude In This NSFW Selfie!

We're halfway through the week, so we thought we'd give you a lil' hump day treat to get you to the back end ... Can you guess who leaked his bare-skinned bod in this sexy selfie?!

He's a hair guru to the stars -- Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Bethenny Frankel just to name a few of his A-list clients ... His dashing looks and accent will definitely keep you on your toes 😘!