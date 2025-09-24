Run Into Fall with New Nike Sneakers

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The brand of the GOATs is coming at you with some sick shoes this fall season.

As the temps drop, it's the perfect time to finally make good on those New Year's resolutions and start running outside ... and Amazon is ready to sprint some Nike kicks your way, with new styles for both men and women available now.

These Nike Women's Interact Run Road Running Shoes come with an interactive feature to really get the most of your new shoes.

With just a scan of the QR code on the tongue with your phone, Nike Interact Run will help you extend the life cycle of your sneakers with tips on upkeep and repairs. They'll also offer up ways to recycle them when you're all done with the shoes.

These sneaks have a lightweight Flyknit upper and a soft foam midsole ... plus, they're really cute!

These Nike Men's Winflo 11 Road Running Shoes shoes will have you owning the flu game like Jordan!

The responsive cushioning on this shoe provides a balanced ride for everyday runs. Experience energy return with a combination of Cushlon 3.0 foam and a full-length Nike Air unit in the midsole. Plus, an elastic midfoot band and spacious forefoot provides a comfortable fit for even the most intense of athletes.

Retro gets modernized with the Nike Women's Waffle Debut Shoes.

Inspired by the Nike Daybreak, these have suede and nylon, and an updated wedge midsole to give you an extra lift. Style, comfort, iconic Waffle outsole ... add this star player to your roster and you'll be winning all the time!

You'll be able to run faster than Wile E. Coyote with these Nike Men's Journey Run Road Running Shoes!

Every step in the Nike Journey Run will have you striding and smiling on punishing pavements, thanks to an extra-high foam stack and super soft ComfiRide cushioning. It's like you're walking on the clouds ... on Cloud 9!

Adversity is always around the corner, but it's all about how you react, evade, and push through it, right? Well, you'll need good shoes to do that ... and these Nike Women's Flex Experience Run 12 could be the perfect pair.

Stay steady and keep progressing toward your running goals in the Flex Experience 12. Designed to help keep your momentum going, these shoes are going to make you feel unstoppable.

Finally, check out these Nike Men's Court Shot Shoes for a more minimalist approach.

This low-profile shoe is made of synthetic leather, with the stitching and textured Swoosh logo here to set your kicks apart from the rest of the competition ... because that's how Nike does it! Set yourself up to stand out with the brand that practically did it first.