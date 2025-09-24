Violet Affleck Rips Into Leaders 'Ignoring' Lasting Effects of COVID-19

Play video content

Violet Affleck ripped into world leaders in a passionate speech at a United Nations meeting Tuesday -- blasting them for not protecting younger generations when it comes to the transmission and prevention of COVID-19.

Check out her heartfelt speech ... the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jen Garner argues leaders say her generation is the future ... but accuses them of actively stealing their lives in the present by avoiding the continued dangers of COVID-19.

She criticizes people in power of relentlessly trying to get back to "normal" while "ignoring, downplaying, and concealing" both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID.

Supporting her concern with an attribution to Yale School of Medicine's Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, she says the entire world at this point is a control group -- and flags the dire state of public health by noting that long COVID has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children 5 years and younger.

She stood up for these children, reasoning ... "It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, 'We knew how to protect you and we didn't do it.'"

She railed into world leaders even more ... check out the full clip.

As we've reported, this is not the first time Violet has spoken out about her concerns regarding the lasting impacts of COVID-19.

Play video content TMZ.com

Last year, the Yale freshman stood before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and implored them to keep mask mandates in Los Angeles hospitals in effect.

Violet has frequently been spotted out in public wearing a mask. She revealed in 2024 she still suffers from the effects of a post-viral condition she contracted in 2019.