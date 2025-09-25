Guess Which Soap Opera Star This Cutie Pie Turned Into!

Before this lil' brown haired girlie turned into an American actress, she was just singing at events in Longmeadow, Massachusetts ... and playing Dorothy for her high school seniors' performance of "The Wizard of Oz ..."

You may recognize her from a couple shows, such as "One Life to Live." And in 2022, she rose to mainstream fame with her portrayal in "White Lotus." She knows how to sound off the sirens -- especially when she's working with Hollywood icon Julianne Moore.