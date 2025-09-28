Olivia Jade Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 26th Birthday!
Olivia Jade's Hottest Shots For Her 26th Birthday Weekend!
Published
You better make sure your AC's running, because its Olivia Jade's 26th birthday weekend ... and we're commemorating the occasion by sharing some of her hottest shots!
The influencer and YouTube star's been through plenty of interesting experiences through the years -- like getting caught up in a college admissions scandal -- but she's managed to stay flawlessly beautiful the whole time!
Here's hoping your weekend's just as festive as Olivia's, and remember, it's always great to have some good company -- like her on-off boyfriend Jacob Elordi -- around for special occasions!