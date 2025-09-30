Chantel Jeffries Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 33rd Bday!

Chantel Jeffries is kickin' off another scorchin' year around the sun -- and although it was quite tricky to narrow down her hottest shots -- TMZ is a pro at honing in on the goodies, so sit back and enjoy the smoke show!

Go coconuts over the deejay's bikini pics that range from brown triangular tops to blue thong bikinis ... and neon green swimwear that'll have you totally parched!

Chantel makes sunset hour look effortless -- we're just tryin' to get in on some of that glow, ya know?!