Amazon Prime Big Deals Days -- Top Early Deals to Buy Now!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kick off October by scoring some major deals on everything that's been sitting in your Amazon cart ... just waiting for you to buy.

While Prime Big Deal Days officially runs from October 7-8, Amazon has already slashed prices on tons of products. Whether you're looking for a leaf blower to clean your yard this autumn, a brand new TV for game day or you finally want to get that Apple Watch you've been dreaming about…now's the time to land all the best deals.

Pesky wine stains left over from girls' night? Grease marks from your midnight takeout? They're no match for the BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

You’ll get big results from this small but mighty lightweight cleaning machine. With powerful suction and impressive scrubbing power, it’ll get the job done, saving you from tough stains and difficult to clean messes.

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the INTEO Red Light Therapy Mask. This anti-aging device uses near-infrared light as well as red, yellow and blue light technology to improve skin redness, increase skin elasticity and gloss.

With three different modes, you can target your exact skin concerns. Equipped with a remote control handle, it can be used anywhere, anytime -- working to give you smooth, youthfully elastic skin even when you’re on the go.

You’ll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit.

Skip the $400 trip to the dentist for teeth whitening because this product can do it all. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do. Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

Coffee snobs rejoice! The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine brings third wave specialty coffee right to your home…and it’ll only take a matter of minutes.

Show off your barista skills with all of the machine’s features, including the integrated grinder that allows you to grind your beans right before extraction for rich full flavor. Plus, it ensures precise temperature control and optimal water pressure for the perfect pour.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the tablet your family has been waiting for.

With an 11” screen, this portable device is the perfect size for all your needs, whether you’re streaming, video chatting, surfing the web…or doing it all at once. It’s light, durable and has space for all of your storage needs. Plus, it’s got great parental controls if you’ve got little ones in the fam.

Now’s the time to save on that Apple product you’ve always wanted. The Apple Watch Series 10 has a thinner design and bigger display than ever before.

You can call, text and stream music even when your iPhone isn’t around and get important health insights. Plus, it’s got up to 18 hours of battery life…and can quick charge to 80% in just 30 minutes.

It’s time to upgrade your cooking game. The COSORI Clear Blaze Air Fryer will make cooking a breeze, every night of the week for the whole entire fam.

Cook your favorite meals at the touch of a button, with no hassle. This device can do it all with 12 different settings including roast, bake and preheat…as well as food-specific cooking functions like steak, chicken, french fries and vegetables. Get crispy fries, golden chicken nuggets and roasted veggies…no oven or deep fryer required!

Fall is here and there’s no better time to get yourself a Ayopalp Cordless Leaf Blower.

Keep the yard neat, tidy and free of leaves all season long with this battery-operated device. It’s crafted with 200% better runtime than similar blowers, working up to four hours on medium speed, and is equipped with advanced noise-reduction engineering. It comes with versatile attachments too, including two nozzles to meet all of your cleaning needs.

Upgrade your big screen just in time for game day with the Hisense 65” E6 QLED Cinema Series TV.

This high tech television has all the extras you could ever want. With QLED Color and Total HDR Solution, you’ll see every vibrant hue with over a billion shades of color. Plus, it’s got AI 4K Upscaler to stream all your content in striking clarity...even when the quality’s not great. It’s also packed with tons of other features, including Dolby Atmos and an AI light sensor, making it a TV worth the investment.

You may not be hitting the stage like Sabrina Carpenter but there’s no reason you can’t have her salon style blowout. With the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is your one stop shop for mega volume and bouncy curls.

Not only do you get ultra-fast wet-to-dry styling but this device also prioritizes scalp health with intelligent temperature control…meaning no heat damage and no bad hair days.

Completely revamp your kitchen with the Ninja Mega Kitchen System.

This set comes with everything you need to whip up almost anything…from smoothies to cocktails to delicious side dishes. It includes the standard Ninja blender base as well as a 72 oz. pitcher, two 24 oz. to-go cups and an eight cup food processor. Plus, it has blades for all different kitchen needs including a chopping blade for the processor bowl and Nutri Ninja Blades for single-serve cups.

Get those pearly whites squeaky clean with the Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush!

With Oral-B’s most advanced electric toothbrush for adults, you’ll see gums that are 3x healthier and remove 100% more plaque than their other brushes. Plus, it’s equipped with AI technology that tracks how and where you brush in real-time ... and coaches you to become a better brusher with personalized guidance.

Feel more secure at home or at your business with a Ring Floodlight Cam Plus. Know exactly who’s at your door and what’s going on in those hard-to-see areas…even when you’re not around. It comes ready with live view and two-way talk so you can chat with visitors before you answer the door. Plus, with built-in Color Night Vision and two LED floodlights, you’ll never have to worry about blind spots or dark areas, even late at night.