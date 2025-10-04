Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wildin' Out Celebs With Exotic Animals for World Animal Day!

By TMZ Staff
We all know the weekend's a great time to get wild ... although this weekend's gonna be even wilder than most, because Saturday's World Animal Day!

And we're gonna let you in on a little secret -- celebs like Katy Perry, Logan Paul, and Latto love taking photos with animals!

0923-Wildin-Out-Celebs-With-Exotic-Animals-Sub2

It's always great when you find a four-legged friend that's just as expressive as you are ... and it looks like Brenda Song ran across a zebra who was just as excited as she was!

0923-Wildin-Out-Celebs-With-Exotic-Animals-Sub1

What's even better is when our furry friends make us feel like we're part of the pack -- and we're thinking the guys from Big Time Rush are gonna have to make room for some new members!