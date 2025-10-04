Wildin' Out Celebs With Exotic Animals for World Animal Day!

We all know the weekend's a great time to get wild ... although this weekend's gonna be even wilder than most, because Saturday's World Animal Day!

And we're gonna let you in on a little secret -- celebs like Katy Perry, Logan Paul, and Latto love taking photos with animals!

It's always great when you find a four-legged friend that's just as expressive as you are ... and it looks like Brenda Song ran across a zebra who was just as excited as she was!