Prime Big Deal Days Discounts on Must-Have Luggage Sets

Don't wait until right before the holidays to figure out that your crusty, dusty old luggage isn't going to survive another trip to your parents' house. Now’s the time to upgrade your suitcases ... whether you tend to be an over-packer or if you refuse to bring anything other than a carry-on.

During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from October 7-8, you can score sky high savings on top-of-the-line luggage from brands including Samsonite, Kenneth Cole and adidas. Grab a duffel bag for your weekend adventures and then stock up for the whole fam with a brand new hardshell luggage set. Your future self will thank you.

We all know that our luggage isn't exactly treated with the TLC it deserves when we’re at the airport ... which is why you need to invest in Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Luggage Set.

These heavy duty suitcases will stand the test of time, no matter how many times it’s thrown around. It’s impact resistant thanks to its indestructible polypropylene hardshell and comes equipped with a Travel Sentry TSA Combo Lock…meaning your belongings can be inspected and not stolen.

Quick weekend trip? The adidas Defender 5 Duffel Bag is the perfect fit for all your short-term travels.

It’s durable and crafted with a water-resistant base to keep everything dry, no matter the weather. And if your clothing gets a little dirty, there’s a vented pocket to air out clothing or shoes. Plus, it has so many zip pockets to hold all of your smaller items like keys, water bottles and jewelry, so that nothing gets lost.

Coming home from your trip with a little more than you left with? If you did a bit of extra shopping on your travels, the Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Expandable Luggage has got your back.

With extra packing capacity included in each suitcase in this set, you’ll be able to fit in all those souvenirs you picked up along the way. And with its lightweight material, you’re way less likely to end up having to pay for extra baggage weight.

This luggage can do it all. No, really…in addition to carrying all the stuff you probably overpacked for your trip, it’ll also charge your phone and hold your drink. The Wrangler El Dorado Smart Luggage Set comes with three different sized pieces including a large 28” and 24” checked suitcase as well as a 20” carry-on…all equipped with four multi-directional spinner wheels that allows for 360º smooth maneuverability.

Add a little pizzazz to your travel with this Kenneth Cole Diamond Tower Hard Side Suitcase.

This textured suitcase is available in a variety of jewel-toned colorways, allowing you to show off your personality even at the airport. It’s lightweight and easy to transport…plus it’s crafted from durable materials on both the outside and the inside, guaranteeing your belongings will make it to your destination safely.

Keep your luggage close with the Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Quilted Suitcase.

This underseat carry-on suitcase will go wherever you go…from the moment you check in to the second you step on the plane. No need to store this in the overhead bins either as it fits underneath most airlines seats. Avoid all the struggles of a checked bag with this affordable suitcase.

Extended trip? Family vacation? The Traveler's Choice Maxporter II Trunk has all the space you need for long term travel.

This spacious luggage is built to withstand the rigors of travel while delivering superior performance. And while you may think a suitcase this size would be hard to drag around, it has a T-Cruiser handle system that’s ergonomically designed to reduce wrist strain, allowing you to maneuver your bag effortlessly.

You can’t go wrong with the Samsonite Freeform Luggage Set.

This two-piece set will have you set for all your travels with a large hardshell suitcase and a matching carry-on. With generous capacity, complete with elastic straps, a divider, and a pouch, packing will be a breeze. And with four oversized, multidirectional spinners, you’ll be gliding through the airport too.

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds Luggage Set was designed with durability in mind.

Crafted to stand the test of time, this three-piece set can face any of the bumps and bashes that come along the journey. Plus, it’s got serious storage space, side grab handles and 360-degree wheels that’ll keep you moving wherever you are.

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Duffel Bag is business trip ready! If you’re looking for something a little more elevated when you’re on the road, this genuine leather bag is the perfect fit. It’s got room for all of your work essentials as well as clothing and even a change of shoes! It’s got a crossbody strap for easy carrying and can be a carry-on on most airlines.