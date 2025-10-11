Comic Ian Edwards Debuts Comedy Special on YouTube

Comedian Ian Edwards has a tip for anyone who still wants to enjoy their favorite canceled artists' works despite any unfortunate allegations ... just don't find out about it!

In his new YouTube comedy special, "Untitled, The Comedy Special You Didn't Know You Needed," Ian jokes -- "If you have seen the Michael Jackson documentary on HBO and you still listen to his music, you are a piece of s*** ... I, on the other hand, have not seen the documentary."

The special -- streaming now -- was shot at the Comedy Store and offers more gems ... "Why do pregnant couples have gender reveal parties when they don't know what gender their kid is gonna claim? What if you're wrong, and you done burned down half of California with the wrong colored smoke!"

Comedy fans may know Ian from his appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" or his memorable role in the 2015 cult classic "Tangerine" from Oscar-winning director Sean Baker ... but Ian also executive-produces the hit Netflix comedy series "Survival of the Thickest," starring Michelle Buteau, and was formerly a writer for the Judd Apatow executive-produced HBO series "Crashing."

TMZ previously caught up with Ian at LAX last year ... he had an insightful take on why he would continue to make the most of his Fourth of July, despite rising calls at the time to boycott America's birthday.

"I'm not gonna throw away a holiday and disrespect [my ancestors] like that," Ian told us, referring to the fact that many slaves weren't allowed to celebrate holidays. "It's party time!"