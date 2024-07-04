Comedian Ian Edwards Explains Why He Isn't Boycotting 4th of July

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Ian Edwards is making the most of his Fourth of July ... despite previous calls to boycott America's birthday amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

We caught up with Ian at LAX, where he explained why he isn't boycotting the federal holiday. As he put it ... his Black ancestors never got the chance to celebrate any holiday, let alone the Fourth of July -- so he plans to enjoy every bank holiday in their honor.

He added ... "I'm not gonna throw away a holiday and disrespect them like that. It's party time."

On whether white people should celebrate Juneteenth as much as Fourth of July, Ian made it clear he wasn't a fan of the idea ... as he said they'd likely take the holiday from the Black community.

He continued ... "They always like our s**t ... They have a proven track record of liking Black stuff. Food. Culture. No question, they'd want it to."

As for how he planned to celebrate Thursday's holiday? Per Ian, his Fourth of July plans consisted of hitting up Venice, where he planned to enjoy himself at a rooftop party.

Ian wasn't the only celeb to make the most of the Fourth of July ... as several stars enjoyed the good weather. In fact, Katy Perry made a splash on Instagram by wearing an itty-bitty bedazzled top that was red, white and blue.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg commemorated America's birthday by uploading a video of himself surfing in a tuxedo.