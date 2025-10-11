Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michelle Trachtenberg Through the Years

Michelle Trachtenberg Through The Years

By TMZ Staff
Published
michelle-trachtenberg-Timeline-Thumbnail
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty

Michelle Trachtenberg was one of those cases of "gone too soon" ... and we're marking what would have been her 40th birthday by sharing a gallery of photos from throughout her career.

The performer started off her professional journey when she was just a kid, and her star really shone during her multi-season run on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg
Launch Gallery
Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg Launch Gallery
Getty

In February, she was found dead in her New York City apartment, and several of her past costars paid tribute to the late actress.

For a refresher on her work life, we've included a video showing her growing from a child actress into a full-fledged star.

Related articles