Browns' David Bell Retires At 24 Due To Off-Field Injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell has announced his retirement at just 24 years old ... claiming an "off-field injury" is forcing him out of the sport of football.

The former Purdue Boilermaker shared the news on his social media account on Tuesday ... penning an emotional note titled, "Thank You Cleveland."

Bell -- who went down with a season-ending hip ailment in Week 2 of the 2024 season -- explained he dealt with a shocking setback "several months ago" that landed him on the non-football injury list.

"After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement," the 2022 third-round pick said.

"Football gave me memories I'll cherish forever and taught me how through focus, selflessness and determination, the whole can be greater than the collection of individuals. Thanks to God for guiding me every step of the way and for the strength to chase this dream."

Bell thanked the Browns ownership, front office, fans and players for his experience ... saying he will take what he learned from his time in northeast Ohio and apply it to his future endeavors.