The Best Slasher Tees for Halloween on Amazon

Show everyone you're in the Halloween spirit by representing your favorite horror movie slashers this October.

Whether you're a fan of the classics like Halloween, Texas Chain Saw Massacre or Child's Play ... or newer freaky fare like the Terrifier series, Ripple Junction's storefront store on Amazon has got you covered.

All the designs below come fitted for men and women -- and are available as tees, sweatshirts and tank tops!

Let's start with a classic ... with a twist. This Neon Halloween tee is the quintessential top for any of Halloween, both the movie and the holiday!

With colors that pop out like Michael Myers from behind a hedge, this bold and retro design reminds everyone that the real "trick" of Halloween "is so stay alive." The Halloween vibes will certainly take shape with this shirt ... because everyone's entitled to one good scare!

Sometimes scares also make your stomach turn ... but this "Gut Buster" Terrifier long-sleeved tee keeps the gross-out franchise looking cute.

Featuring Art the Clown front and center, this one has a vintage design that makes him look like he stepped out of a Looney Tunes cartoon ... despite being covered in blood, ditching a bag of who-knows-what, and gleeful as ever, saw in hand!

This The Craft tee proudly proclaims, "We are the weirdos" .... Nancy's infamous line from the '90s teen horror flick.

Whether you're a witch or just a fan of the flick, this tee will help you find your coven and complete the circle. But maybe think twice before calling the corners!

Trick or Treat? Well, here's a treat -- this Trick 'r Treat hoodie!

Look at charming little Sam, holding his oddly shaped lollipop that totally won't slice your throat open ... and remind your friends and family to follow his rules for Halloween. Always wear a costume ... never blow out your jack-o-lantern before midnight ... and always give out candy!

Whether you're a fan of the original or the remake ... or one of those weird and wild sequels ... this Texas Chainsaw Massacre athletic logo tee is the one to rock to family dinner.

Look like Leatherface just snuck up behind you with this top, which features the film title with a chainsaw running through it ... and some bloodstains to make it pop!

What's our favorite psycho killer pair? Obviously it's Chucky and Tiffany from Bride of Chucky, right? Well, this Til Death Do Us Part shirt is a great way to show your Child's Play fandom.

This unholy matrimony of two iconic ... and frankly sadistic ... lovers is front and center here, with the two killer dolls armed with knives, hearts and blood for cool, tattoo-inspired tee.

One, two, this Nightmare on Elm Street Neon Slash hoodie is coming for you.

This one features neon green letters that spell out the franchise's title, with Freddy Krueger's iconic claws piercing through a neon pink blood stain. Just don't fall asleep wearing it!

