Cutest Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Babies

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've got a new addition to the fam just in time for Halloween ... let your little one steal the spotlight this spooky season in one of these hilariously adorable costumes.

These pop culture-inspired getups are a little more unique than the usual fare. Think "Ghostbusters" villains and slasher stars. We’ve selected some of our favs ... and if those aren't quite your baby's vibe, you can find plenty of other options with Spirit Halloween on Amazon!

Don’t call Ghostbusters just yet because this Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Costume is just too cute!

This Halloween, your little one will be so cozy in this plush costume complete with the movie monster’s iconic sailor collar and hat. Plus, you can make it a family costume by joining in on the fun with your very own Ghostbusters jumpsuits!

Pixar fans, it doesn’t get sweeter than this Up Russell the Wilderness Explorer Costume!

If you’re a big fan of “Up,” this costume will be perfect for your toddler. It has everything you need to transform your little guy into a Senior Wilderness Explorer, including a decked out sash. It also comes with Russell’s yellow polo and khaki shorts…and of course his signature hat and bandana.

It’s only fitting for your little one to be the most adorable of all the Seven Dwarfs! There will be no shortage of silly antics and shenanigans with this Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dopey Costume, available for both infants and toddlers.

This comfortable set comes with Dopey’s shirt, pants, hat and booties…so all you need are the six other dwarfs!

The gremlins don’t stand a chance against your little one in this adorable Gremlins Gizmo Costume.

Dress them up as the iconic and immortal Mogwai to help Billy defeat the gremlins. Featuring Gizmo's oversized ears and a plush brown and white jumpsuit, your baby will be comfy, cozy and warm on Halloween. Just don't get 'em wet!

More into the spooky and scary side of Halloween? This Trick 'r Treat Sam Costume will certainly do the trick.

As the enforcer of all the rules and traditions of the frightful holiday, this costume will keep everyone else in line. It includes everything you need for a supernatural celebration, including Sam’s jumpsuit and hood as well as a plush lollipop accessory.

Halloween Town is in trouble with Oogie Boogie on the loose! This The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie costume will bring all the spooky vibes this season.

This slightly scary costume includes a bright green burlap sack onesie with stitch detailing and creepy crawlers…real insects and spiders (thankfully) not included.

Cowabunga! Your little one can join everyone’s favorite turtle gang in this super cute Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Costume.

They’ll be ready to save the day in this turtle dress with tulle skirt and sleeves, paired with a matching headband. You just need the rest of the “TMNT” crew for any upcoming Halloween parties…and plenty of pizza!

Ghostface’s identity has been revealed ... and, this time, they’re a baby?!

This Scream Ghost Face Costume will certainly make a statement and have all the other kids at daycare cowering in fear. Complete with a hooded jumpsuit and mask, this scary costume is one you’ll never forget.

