Sexy Stars Decked Out in Disney Costumes

Halloween's just around the corner, folks, and we figured we'd get into the swing of things ... with a gallery of sexy celebs wearing Disney costumes!

It's just a little something-something to get you in the spirit of the season, and if we can't do it for ya ... maybe Bernice Burgos, Alix Earle, and Kendall Jenner all decked out like characters from the House of Mouse will!

If there's anyone you're trying to impress, maybe take after Casey Boonstra and dress up like Ariel ... we're sure that special someone will wanna be "Part of Your World!"

Or, you can keep it classic, just like Milania Giudice, who we think was the Belle of the ball while wearing her Disney costume!