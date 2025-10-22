Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Slasher World In West Hollywood -- Spooky For Halloween!

Halloween Slasher World Scares Up a Killer Good Time ... In West Hollywood

By TMZ Staff
Published
Slasher World In West Hollywood -- Spooky For Halloween!
Launch Gallery
Slasher World Slays Spooky Season! Launch Gallery
@slasherworldla

Halloween is right around the corner, and it's always a scary good time at L.A.'s Slasher World.

1020-Slasher-World-SUB-3
@slasherworldla

Check out the pics ... the West Hollywood hotspot is bustin' out all the classics for All Hallows' Eve.

1020-Slasher-World-SUB-1
@slasherworldla

The horror immersive retail and events space puts you right in the kitchen with the Ghostface Killer from "Scream" or on a brisk night walk on Elm Street with Freddy Krueger.

1020-Slasher-Video-WEHO-SUB-2
@slasherworldla

While you're there, you can also stop by their horror VHS immersive exhibit, Slashback Video!

Slash into our gallery above and see all the thrills!