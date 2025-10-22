Trendy Trick-or-Treat Candy Buckets on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Gone are the days of trick-or-treating with a boring plastic bucket or an empty pillowcase ... because kids have much cooler options for their candy haul nowadays.

No matter what they're dressed as, your little ones deserve a fun and festive candy bag to stash their goodies that's just as cool as their costumes. From light up pumpkins to personalized baskets, these candy containers are cute, durable, and guaranteed to make the night even sweeter!

Forget those old school pumpkin pails and light the night with these fun LED Light Up Trick or Treat Buckets!

Available in a variety of spooky patterns, these festive bags are super sturdy and can handle all the candy you can carry. And as a plus for parents, you’ll always know exactly where your little ones are thanks to the bright lights embedded on the bag!

Got a trio of trick-or-treaters heading out on Halloween night? This Trick-or-Treat Bucket 3-Pack will make sure that all your everyone has exactly what they need to collect as much candy as possible.

Featuring three different designs, including a smiling jack-o-lantern, a cute monster and a zombie face, these sturdy buckets will last for years to come.

Dressing up in a fancy costume and a plastic bucket doesn’t quite fit your vibe? Trick-or-treating has never been so chic! This Woven Pumpkin Trick-or-Treat Basket is perfect for anyone trying to elevate their look on Halloween night.

From oh so elegant princesses to sparkling cowgirls, budding fashionistas will love this candy collecting container.

Who needs a trick-or-treat bucket when you can have a backpack? With this LED Light Up Trick-or-Treat Drawstring Backpack 3-Pack, you can wear it whatever way you want!

Carry one of these Halloween-themed bags with the handles…and if it gets too heavy, convert it to a backpack! Whatever way you wear it, one thing’s for sure…it’s about to be fully packed with candy!

Add a personal touch to any costume with this super cute Personalized Plaid Trick-or-Treat Bag.

Crafted from durable fabric, you can select from a variety of different patterns as well as several different spooky embroidered designs…from ghosts to gravestones. Whatever you choose, this bag is sure to stand out from all the other Halloween buckets!

Warning: Some options may not arrive before Halloween 2025, but you can still pre-order for next year.

You’ll be the coolest trick-or-treater around with this Woven LED Light Up Pumpkin Trick-or-Treat Basket. Available in a pack of two, these purple bags will sparkle all night long thanks to their illuminated handles. Whether you want to match with your bestie or keep both baskets for yourself, these candy collectors are bound to serve you well on Halloween!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!