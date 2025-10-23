Daily Greens and Nutritional Powders on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We all know that you're probably not getting your recommended daily serving of fruits and veggies ... but now it's easier than ever to get your green on.

These superfood supplements contain all the good-for-you ingredients you could ever imagine ... from minerals to multivitamins to prebiotics and probiotics. Together, they're designed to promote a healthy body and mind, giving you more energy, enhanced immunity and glowing skin. Who wouldn't want that?

Get your daily serving of greens like the stars with the AG1 Daily Health Supplement, as seen inside Gwyneth Paltrow's own fridge!

Celebs like Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford, and Lewis Hamilton have invested in this brand ... as this supplement claims to make your health routine a whole lot easier, providing you with the daily nutritional coverage and gut health support you need. With just one scoop, you're meant to get a multivitamin, probiotic, and superfood blend that contains 75 minerals, adaptogens and digestive enzymes, among other benefits.

Beauty and wellness begins from within! The THORNE Daily Greens Plus Blend has been endorsed by celebs including Olivia Culpo and Dwyane Wade and is all about creating a healthy mind and body.

With 28 powerhouse ingredients, this nutrient dense greens blend is designed to promote physical endurance, cognitive performance, cellular energy production, and provide antioxidants. Mix it in with a smoothie or craft your own recipes, like Olivia's green goddess dressing!

Get all your daily greens in just one delicious scoop with the Bloom Greens & Superfood Powder.

It's never been easier to add more fruit and vegetables into your diet and with 30+ good-for-you ingredients, you’ll be feeling your best all day long. Each scoop includes prebiotics, probiotics, antioxidants, adaptogens, digestive enzymes, fruits, vegetables and organic superfoods like spirulina and chlorella ... and boasts influencer Alix Earle as a one-time partner.

Treat yourself like a supermodel with WelleCo The Super Elixir Daily Greens Powder.

Created by Elle Macpherson, this all-in-one greens powder has become a part of her daily routine for thriving through menopause. It includes 40+ ingredients, including whole foods, super greens, herbal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, in order to support overall gut health, immunity, energy, and glowing skin.

Drew Barrymore has featured 8Greens Supergreens Tablets on her talk show, Zac Efron has been quoted as saying he uses them every day, while the product was also featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

These daily tablets instantly turn any drink into a fizzy, superfood beverage. Made with eight real greens, including spinach, kale, wheatgrass, blue green algae, spirulina, aloe vera, chlorella and barley grass, these tablets are packed with benefits, including a boosted metabolic rate and enhanced immunity.

