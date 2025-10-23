Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hot Hollywood Couples -- Guess The Expecting Parents!

Hot Hollywood Couples ... Guess The Expecting Parents!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hollywood's Hottest Couples
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Roll up to these two expecting 'rents -- who recently announced their pregnancy ... Given the clues, do you think you've got the celeb-knowledge to score the unknown?

The two lovebirds are from New Jersey, and their families grew up together. He's a singer and she works in digital marketing and public relations.

"We don't talk anymore, Like we used to do ..."

Hit the gallery for the reveal!