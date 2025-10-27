K-Beauty Deals During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The annual Amazon Holiday Beauty Event is back and better than ever. Through November 2, you can save big on all the skincare you've been dying to try ... or the empties you need to restock.

And this year, everyone's favorite K-beauty brands are taking over the sale, from LANEIGE to innisfree. Grab your favorites at a mega discount ... and don’t forget to pick up a few extras to share your favs throughout the holiday season!

Reverse the signs of aging while you sleep! The REJURAN Turnover Mask is meant to revitalize skin that has been damaged by treatments, improve skin tone, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

This soothing, nutrient-rich nighttime mask works to calm irritated skin and support its natural healing process with calming aloe vera and adenosine. It also includes Rejuran's patented powerhouse c-PDRN, a marine-based DNA growth factor derived from salmon DNA that provides natural skin protection and helps improve elasticity.

Wake up with renewed skin thanks to the Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask.

This nourishing sleeping mask delivers hydration and nutrients to your skin while strengthening your moisture barrier ... all while you sleep. Using a formulation that contains barrier-boosting jujube and antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract, you’ll get firmer, denser and visibly vitalized skin.

Get luscious lips while you sleep! The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask nourishes and hydrates while you catch some zzzs, leaving you with smooth and supple looking lips.

This leave-on lip mask is powered by antioxidant rich berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, coconut oil, vitamin c and shea butter. You'll wake up in the AM feeling refreshed ... and with visibly smoother, baby-soft lips.

Visibly bouncy, plump skin? Yes please. The innisfree Green Tea Ceramide Collagen Plump Cream is packed with low molecular vegan collagen derived from seaweed and green tea-derived ceramide.

It works together for deep moisturization that outshines synthetic alternatives and protects collagen better than animal alternatives, giving you a more bouncy, youthful complexion.

One product, three times the benefits. The LANEIGE Perfect Renew 3X Signature Serum is a triple threat treatment that combines three serums that each target three visible signs of aging: visible wrinkles, firmness, and dullness.

The highly potent formula uses retinol, ceramide, re.d flavonoid, ferulic acid and a collagen peptide complex to deliver radiant and resilient skin.

The Innisfree Volcanic Swirl Pore Mask packs the power of two Korean masks in one swirl!

The innovative dual chamber packaging is filled with both volcanic gray clay to exfoliate pores and hydrating blue cream to nourish skin. In just three minutes, this daily exfoliating mask that smooths, hydrates, and clears…giving you a smoother, glowing look without striping or drying out your skin.

You’ll get everything you need for bouncy, barrier-boosted skin with the TONYMOLY Mochi Ceramide Essentials Skincare Set.

This four-piece set includes a gentle foam cleanser, milky toner, water cream, and eye patches…that all work in harmony, infused with powerful ceramides and collagen to strengthen your skin barrier. Suitable for all skin types, you can create your own spa experience right at home, leaving you with a healthy, mochi-soft glow.

New to Korean skincare? Start with Sulwhasoo’s top-selling formulations. The ultra-luxe Sulwhasoo First Care Trial Kit will elevate your routine with a four step skincare ritual that includes a double cleansing oil and foam, a travel-size preventative serum to help strengthen your skin barrier, and an indulgent cream for visibly plump skin.

