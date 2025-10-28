'House of Dynamite' Accurately Depicts America's Faulty Missile Defense System, Expert Says

Play video content CNN

The Pentagon has called BS on Netflix's "A House of Dynamite," saying its depiction of America's capability to strike down a nuclear attack is wildly inaccurate ... but a national security expert is raising red flags.

Fred Kaplan, a political journalist and former defense-policy adviser, joined CNN on Tuesday and said Kathryn Bigelow's war thriller is actually quite accurate, with its line stating America's $50 billion nuclear missile defense is accurate half the time.

He also slammed the Pentagon for the "dangerous" act of purposefully misleading top officials in a mid-month internal memorandum obtained by Bloomberg that claims the pricey system of interceptors has 100% accuracy.

In fact, Kaplan claims America's system has been tested 20 times, and it hit the target 12 of those times. This is indeed above a 50% average -- which Kaplan applauds -- but a far cry from the Pentagon's assurance that a nuclear missile could never hit U.S. soil.

Kaplan went on to paint an unflattering picture of the internal workings of the Department of War, claiming there's a culture of intimidation when it comes to questioning authority ... and such a culture can have disastrous outcomes.

Meanwhile, "A House of Dynamite" screenwriter Noah Oppenheim has stood by the film, telling MSNBC he spoke to several experts about the reality of America's missile defense system.