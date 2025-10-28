Stars Gettin' Cozy With Stuffed Animals For National Plush Animal Lovers Day!
It's time to get cozy because these famous folk are posing for a selfie with their fuzzy plushes! It's National Plush Animal Lovers Day and stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Lee Curtis and Madelaine Petsch got their cuddly companions for one quick snap!
Rapper Coi Leray opted in for a pic with a giant stuffed bear ... talk about a bear-y happy lady!
