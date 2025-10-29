Elaine Hendrix Leaves 'DWTS' on a Stretcher

Play video content Instagram/@elaine4animals/ABC

Elaine Hendrix was carried out of the ballroom on a stretcher before Tuesday's "Dancing with the Stars" taping ... but she put on a brave face from her hospital bed in a video shared to Instagram.

Watch the clip ... she gives us the lowdown on her hospitalization situation ... in the caption, the 'Parent Trap' actress admitted she's "devastated" to have missed the live performance, writing, "I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you’ll see a version of it. With your support, I’ll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more."

People reports, the injury happened during rehearsals when Elaine said she couldn't breathe because of something wrong with her rib.

According to cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, doctors have OK'd Elaine to continue in the competition if she escaped elimination Tuesday night -- which she did, despite not performing live.

America assessed Elaine based off video from her last full rehearsal with pro partner Alan Bersten ... which judges scored a 32 out of 40.