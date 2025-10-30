Kevin Costner Tries Again To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Horizon' Rape Scene

Kevin Costner is taking another swing at getting a judge to toss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by a stunt performer who claims she was forced to participate in an unscripted and unscheduled rape scene on the set of the Western film series, "Horizon."

The judge recently threw out two of Devyn Labella's 10 claims ... but Costner just appealed the decision in a bid to get the eight remaining claims dismissed ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, told us earlier this month he planned to appeal the judge's decision ... and on Thursday afternoon, he made good on his promise.

As you know ... LaBella sued back in May, claiming she was forced to participate in an unscripted and unscheduled rape scene on the set of the Western film series, "Horizon."

Costner's insisted there was NO violent rape scene on his set ... and he's called LaBella's lawsuit a textbook shake down.