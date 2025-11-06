Florida Man Opens Fire After Bar Argument About How Many Eggs Chickens Can Lay

Play video content

A man in Florida walked into a bar and got into a heated argument about how many eggs chickens can lay ... and then he grabbed a gun and opened fire ... and no, this isn't a joke.

Cops in Port St. Lucie say 44-year-old Peter Riera fired shots Tuesday morning outside Harper's Pub ... and police body camera footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Riera being taken into custody.

Police say Riera got into an argument with three people outside the pub who he claimed were trying to con him.

Riera raises chickens and the dispute was about how many eggs chickens can lay ... cops told WPTV-TV.

For some reason, the argument got heated and Riera allegedly fired four shots from a .45-caliber Glock. Cops say Riera was paranoid and thought the folks he was arguing with were out to get him.

Cops say everyone involved was drinking ... and, fortunately, no one was injured.

Riera is being held without bond as he faces multiple criminal charges ... and two of the people he allegedly shot at ended up getting arrested during the police response. They were busted for resisting officers.