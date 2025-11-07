Holiday Gift Guide: Up to 50% Off Top Toys You Can Buy Right Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Now is the time to pick up some of the hottest toys out there ... as Amazon's Holiday Shop is offering up deep discounts for early holiday shoppers.

All the toys below are anywhere from 15-50% off for a limited time. So, whether you kids are into Barbies or Hot Wheels ... in need of a new tablet ... or simply need another John Cena action figure ... strike fast, because these deals won't last.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Top Toys on Sale Now

This Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is a great gadget to keep your children occupied on those long car rides or flights.

As your tot pops on their favorite cartoon ... or plays one of the digital games at their fingertips ... you get to enjoy some peace and quiet too. This is a gift for the whole family!

The Barbie Chelsea Toy Dollhouse will look perfect under your tree.

This Chelsea Pop-Up House transforms from a tiny home to a big doll house with 5+ play areas! Kids will love this surprise transformation, with a 15+ piece playset that includes a Chelsea doll and her pet pup. You can play out so many fun moments ... so long as the puppy's getting its belly rubs!

Dennis Anderson has got nothing on this awesome Hot Wheels Monster Trucks ... this one is a large scale RC Tiger Shark!

We hope you have some ramps in the house because once your kid gets their hands on this bad boy, pretty much anything could turn into this monster truck's arena. Just be sure they keep this one away from any lamps!

Now you can see him, right?! It's John Cena ... in toy form with this Mattel WWE Ultimate Edition John Cena.

This one comes with multiple variations, including a replaceable head with different expressions, a lock chain, a jersey, and different hand gestures to suit your mood. It's radical ... so, if you want some, come get some!

Ride on this deal ... a whole 61 pound 40x26x26 sized 12V Kids Ride on Truck with Parent Remote Control.

Definitely not meant for interiors, this truck is ready to go to get your kids ready for any off roading excursion! It includes plastic wheels that will never deflate, plus a spring suspension system and a 2.8 mph max speed for smooth rides on any outdoor adventure.

Tame and train your own dragon with this Tame & Train Interactive Toothless!

This is a 20 inch dragon that has all of the sweet features of our favorite Night Fury. Every Viking in Berk will be jealous when they come to your house to check out the beast you have claimed!

Let your kid cook up whatever they can imagine with the Wooden Farmhouse Kitchen Set for Kids.

The playset features custom 4-paned windows, a pretend stovetop, and a spacious oven with realistic clicking knobs, to provide an immersive and stylish cooking experience. Just make sure to keep your play area neat and tidy so Gordon Ramsay doesn't yell at you!

Autobots, roll out! This Transformers EarthSpark Optimus Prime Battle Trailer Playset is here to acquire the Allspark!

This converting playset changes from an epic battle station with a projectile launcher into an attachable trailer for Optimus. It stands at 5 inches tall, and is every bit Megatron's worst nightmare as you'd expect!

Who would ever turn down bringing home one of the most helpful and adorable pets in showbiz? Yeah, we're talking about Chase from Paw Patrol, featured in this Paw Patrol Lookout Tower.

Now you've got the watchful eye of the best cop dog in your room. He comes with a sweet slide, his giant patrol car, and his full lookout tower that stands tall in good ol' Adventure Bay.

Lastly, let's go on a camping trip with this Barbie Camper playset!

Camp out in style with your Barbie with this with multiple transformations, 3 vehicles, 5 living spaces, 360-degree play and 60 accessories. This set encourages young minds to explore outdoor adventures and bring their travel dreams to life!

