Former UFC Fighter Godofredo 'Pepey' Castro Dead At 38 In Prison

Former UFC fighter Godofredo "Pepey" Castro has died by apparent suicide while in prison, officials said Monday. He was 38 years old.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says a detention deputy was conducting routine checks around 8 PM on Saturday when he found Castro unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff performed life-saving measures until rescue arrived ... and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No foul play is suspected ... and the cause and manner of death are pending.

Castro -- who had a 5-6 record in UFC and was 13-7 overall as a pro -- was arrested earlier this year in Deerfield Beach, Florida, stemming from an alleged violent incident with his wife.

Bail was set at $120,000 ... but was kept on an immigration hold.

His former "TUF Brazil" teammate, Rony Mariano Bezerra, broke the news on social media ... saying, "Unfortunately, he couldn’t handle the pressure and ended up taking his own life, may this serve as an example."

"Fighters can be very strong physically, but if their mind is unstable, they can end up committing an act like this," he said, per Sherdog. "Very sad to lose this great partner, an unparalleled guy. A partner, a friend, a brother. Wherever you are, may God bless you. I love you brother."