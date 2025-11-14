Blair Underwood Says He's Raising Bison Herd Like Cattle

Play video content TMZ.com

Blair Underwood says he's taking his love for bison to a new level ... because he just bought a bison, and he's raising a herd just like cattle.

We got the veteran actor at LAX, and our photog asked him about his latest venture.

Blair says he and a couple others have banded together to raise six bison, which he playfully calls his new "six-pack."

Bison are massive animals, and Blair rattles off all of their desirable characteristics ... some of which ladies, like his wife, find desirable in men.

Blair says the end game here is producing meat for bison burgers ... and he tells us some of the advantages of bison meat.