Elon Musk's Dad Errol Says U.S. Is Doomed If White People Become Minority

U.S. Will 'Go Down' If Whites Become Minority

Elon Musk's father says the United States' days are numbered ... he says when white people become the minority, the whole country is going "back to the jungle."

Errol Musk sat down for an interview with CNN for its upcoming special "MisinfoNation: White Genocide," and senior correspondent Donie O'Sullivan asked him about figures projecting white people will be a minority U.S. population within the next 20 years.

Errol's shocking reply ... "That will be a very, very bad thing to happen. You want to see the U.S. go down? Why? You don't like electric cars, and you don't like technology? What is it, you want to go back to the jungle?"

Elon's father lives in South Africa, and Donie notes that country is a talking point in the U.S. right now following President Trump's claims white South African farmers are being abused and killed.

Donie's shocked by the answer, and Errol doubles down and brings up his own nation as an example ... he says the country's "small white population that projects the European culture" fed and grew the Black African population.

Elon's dad then claims there was no oppression in South Africa, calling the notion "nonsense." Errol says he never saw any oppression, and Donie tells him that's "because you're white."