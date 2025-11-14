TMZ Gift Guide: The Top Toys for Holiday 2025

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's about to look like Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium up in here ... as we bring you this year's hottest toys of 2025.

From Barbies and Labubus to Hot Wheels, gadgets and games for the whole family ... everything you need to let your kids' imaginations go wild is right here. Check out some of our suggestions below, as the kiddos in your life start drafting up those holiday wish lists.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Toys

Yeah, it may be winter right now, but your kids can dream of summer fun all year long with this Barbie Dream Pool Playset!

This set makes a big splash with a slide, pool, hot tub, shower area, diving board, and snack station. Yeah, it pretty much has anything you could need for an epic pool party! The hot tub in particular is really neat with its bubble feature. Just press down on the pump to see bubbles form. Plus, a waterfall edge in the hot tub spills over into the pool for bougie, realistic detail.

The biggest toy of the year is, without question, the famous -- or infamous, depending on who you ask -- Labubu! This POP MART The Monsters Labubu is yet another to add to your collection!

If you're just now getting into the Labubus, better late than never! This one is sweet cause it's got a custard-like color, with a pink heart in hand wrapped in a light blue bowtie. Awwww! Show your love back by getting this cute little beast.

And if you want some more Labubus to join this little one, check out the PopMart Storefront for more!

This Jenga GIANT is the perfect way to bring out fun -- and hopefully a healthy amount of stress -- for the whole family!

It's Jenga, but it's big ... do you really need more of a description to buy this? The bigger the blocks, the harder the impact on your face when you pull down the tower!

Be true to yourself and get this American Girl, Truly Me Doll.

This doll comes in multiple variations with different colored skirts and outfits, helping you mix and match your own star! This doll is the perfect way to put on a jaw dropping concert for all your stuffed animals!

As we approach the holidays, there's no better time to get your hands on this Little People Collector Home Alone box.

In this set you get a smirking Kevin, you get Harry with his post-burn bald spot, and you get Marv with a red mark on his face! It's a wonderful holiday gift for your kid ... who you hopefully won't abandon by jumping on a plane without them this Christmas.

Oui, oui. The Gui Gui Slime Kit is the best slime you can find!

Gui Gui has the cutest and coolest slime charms ever. You just follow the 5 easy steps to create your scented slime styling, starting with a base, then mixing in your booster, glowing it up with charms, finding your figurine, and then finishing things off with a sparkle! And the best part ... You have everything you'll need in the kit!

Your favorite Disney princesses are coming to your home now ... in a Toniebox 2 Audio Player Disney Princess Bundle!

Designed with kid-friendly, intuitive controls, Toniebox 2 lets listeners explore stories, songs and games from all their favorite Disney princesses! It's built with hundreds of Tonies and Tonieplay games to choose from, and even comes with a sleep timer accompanied by a light and sunrise alarm.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Pizza Food Truck is the perfect place for your action figures to have a pizza party after a long day of play.

You get a box cart full of different pizza options, condiments, drinks, ice cream ... all you need to draw a crowd to this new pop up in your kid's very own playroom!

Cinderella, Belle, Pocahontas, Elsa ... why pick one, when you can have the Mattel Disney Princess Ultimate Princess Collection!

That's right ... every single one of Disney's wonderful princesses can be yours with this awesome collection! From the first of her kind like Snow White to the newcomers like Moana ... don't let it go ... and by it, we mean this deal!

It's really gonna suck when your kid owns a Ferrari before you do, but this LEGO Technic Ferrari might be a little more in your price range.

It may be made of LEGO, but this red devil is going to be zooming all over the house with speed, grace, and style, once it's built. Just remember, just cause you don't own a Ferrari, doesn't mean your kids can't. If nothing else, at least they'll be prepared to drive one!

A pet dragon ... AND you get to own all of Berk? Count us in with this Monopoly DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Edition!

To win, you just have to be the first Viking to train and ride every class of dragon! Start with some lessons, and then test out your abilities in the Arena and around the village of Berk. Odin help you, though ... you'll find that Dragons are harder to contain than regular old property.

Yeah, Dolores is cute, but this Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaur can be your kid's very own dino pet in the house!

Standing at 18 inches tall, this little beast comes with a variety of cool features like an action chomp, lights, sounds, a range of different motions, and a pair of 3-inch mini-figures that can ride this T-Rex too! It's both your personal baby dino friend, and a giant behemoth for all of your mini action figures to take on in an epic battle!

Bluey is jumping out of the TV and into your house with this LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House!

No real estate needed for this! With this 382-piece set, you get Bluey's outback house, and LEGO versions of our favorite blue pup and his mama, Chilli, too!

This Monster High Boo-tique Hotel is full of dark secrets for your to unlock and explore!

In true Monster High fashion, this dark layer is comprised of gothic imagery, with a fashionable design. This set in particular has a bathroom, a kitchen, a bedroom, and a living room, each with their own spooky features and secrets!

This awesome Mattel Disney Descendants: The Rise of Red Fashion Doll will have your kids off with their heads ... or rather, out of their minds!

It's the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, bringing the bloody big head into the modern world with style ... and not so big of a head. She's dressed in her signature heartbreaker jacket, and complete with 11 bendable joints!

Let your imagination run wild with these incredibly popular MAGNA-TILES.

All of these 32 translucent geometric shapes come in 6 different colors. The set includes Squares -- 2 Large, 14 Small -- and Triangles -- 8 Equilateral, 4 Right, 4 Isosceles -- and they're not here just to help you learn geometry, they're here to help you create your hyper-futuristic city!

Kawabunga, dude! Get your hands on this Hungry Hungry Hippos: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Edition to get all the pizza!

You know the classic Hungry Hungry Hippos game ... but now it comes with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles twist! You get Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael all ready to gobble up some pizza in place of the classic hippos.

You've seen Tetris on your computers or iPhones ... but you haven't seen the Spin Master Games, Tetris: The Board Game!

Think of connect four, but Tetris style! You get to bring the fun of the classic digital game to the tabletop with this multiplayer strategy game of rotating, dropping, and line making.

Bring the magic of Disney into your own room with this Bitzee, Disney with 30 Interactive Characters Inside!

This epic gadget allows you to play with digital versions of Disney characters like never before! Bitzee responds to swipes, tilts, and taps with interactions and sounds. It also comes with the hardest batteries to find around the house included ... 3 AA batteries!

Get blinged out with this Juicy Couture Pink and Precious Bracelets kit, where you become the fashion diva and control which precious gems go in your bracelets!

That's right! You get to create and design your own Juicy Couture bracelet with this DIY jewelry kit, that has a whole bunch of jewels to choose from, giving you so many options to suit whatever you're wearing!

Bring the intensity of Mario Kart to your home with this Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set!

Take a speedy trip through the infamous Bowser's Castle track. This road is perilous for any toy car you want to throw at it, whether it be other Mario Kart characters or any other cars you have in your toy box.

Inspire the mad scientists in your house, safely, with this National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set!

Your kids will have hours of fun as they explore the fizzy and bubbly reactions they create! And the best part is, if they spill, it won't be a drop of sulfuric acid wreaking havoc on your home.

You're gonna love this WHAT DO YOU MEME? Cows in Space Game to the mooooon and back!

If you're looking for kid games that the whole family will love, this one is out of this world! This fun sci-fi theme is a hit with kids & adults! Levitating cows, alien invasions, and funny games make it a perfect ice breaker for parties or game night. No need to be an astrophysicist to know how to play -- Just turn on the spinning base to start the chaos, hover with your magnetic UFO headband to collect cows -- just remember, no hands! The player who abducts the most cows wins the game!

