TMZ Gift Guide: Best Gifts Under $100

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Tis the season to be spending ... but you don't have to break the bank to get a great gift for your friends and family!

We've pulled together a ton of goods you can get on Amazon right now for under $100 ... from toys to tech gadgets and beauty deals to apparel. So get a jump on that holiday shopping and grab some of these items while they last!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Best Gifts Under $100

Carry your music with you with the Beats Pill - Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

It comes in red, gold, black, grey, and light grey -- and with 24 hour battery life, you get a whole days worth of your music, with premier sound and maximum bass power.

Dry, chapped lips this winter? Not with the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Set.

This five-piece holiday set comes with fan-fave day and night minis for soft lips all year long. It includes the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask in Eggnog Latte, Chocolate and Caramel as well as the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Vanilla.

The biggest toy of the year is, without question, the famous -- or infamous, depending on who you ask -- Labubu! This POP MART The Monsters Labubu is yet another one to add to your collection!

If you're just now getting into the Labubus, better late than never! This Labubu is sweet cause it's got a custard-like color, with a pink heart in hand wrapped in a light blue bowtie. Awwww! Show your love back by getting this cute little beast.

The skincare lover in your life is going to be obsessed with this medicube Essentials Holiday Kit.

It’s complete with some of the K-beauty brand’s best-selling products, including the Zero Pore Pads, Deep Cleansing Oil, PDRN Capsule Cream, PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, and Collagen Jelly Cream. They’ll be set with a brand new skincare routine for less than $30.

When you have to save the world with class and just in the nick of time, be sure to wear this Casio Royale, inspired by the watch seen in "Octopussy," with a nickname playing tribute to "Casino Royale."

Just like any 007 gadget from Q, this one comes with plenty of features -- including a stainless steel back, a minute clock display, a real time display with the day of the week and date, and a world map display. You will know exactly where you are as you jump between all of the globe's fanciest nations on your own high-stakes adventures.

There’s no such thing as too many tumblers, so it’s about time you added a little “Wicked” to your collection. With the Elphaba Not Your Basic Witch Tumbler and the Glinda Pink Perfection Tumbler you can choose your mood on the daily ... Whether you’re feeling unapologetically bold or a little more glittery and glam.

No matter what you choose, these tumblers have you covered on hydration all day long.

This LEGO Icon Poinsettia Building Set is perfect for the holidays.

It may be LEGO, but it could make a fun and festive centerpiece as you plan all the holiday dinners you'll be hosting the next couple months. This 608-piece decoration is the perfect way to get your holiday spirit going with the fam ... and the end result is a nice twist on your typical holiday decor!

Shop consciously with a JBL Go 3.

Go a little greener in your music endeavors by jamming out with this eco-friendly Bluetooth speaker ... delivering high quality sound in a pocket-sized design. The speaker is crafted from up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and wrapped in 100% recycled fabric ... making it a sustainable choice when shopping for your next speaker. Did we mention it comes in a bunch of fun designs to bring a pop of color to your next listening experience?

Start their year off right with a pearly white smile. The Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renew offers professional level results and can remove up to 25 years of stains in 24 treatments.

You’re basically giving them a $400 professional treatment…minus a trip to the dentist’s office.

Bring the intensity of Mario Kart to your home with this Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set!

Take a speedy trip through the infamous Bowser's Castle track. This road is perilous for any toy car you want to throw at it, whether it be other Mario Kart characters or any other cars you have in your toy box.

Let's turn things on with this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K!

Here are just some of the epic features this thing has to offer ... starting with 4K streaming with improved streaming performance optimized for 4K TVs. You can also play Xbox games with no console, and you can use a built in Siri on the remote to dictate smarter searching!

Oh, no! Your phone is out of battery again. Shocker. Well, you're not gonna have this scenario again with this Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank on hand!

This is the ultimate convenient item for all phone users. With this small and easy device, you have at your immediate disposal a battery pack for any phone with an integrated USB-C!

The Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker is a gadget to inspire you to be your healthiest all day, every day.

The design is nice and light on your wrist, with the watch tracking your daily readiness, providing you with exercise modes, tracking, stress and wellness tracking, and automatic sleep tracking. Stay connected with your body all the time. Remember, it's important to check in with yourself often!

Just cause it's probably the biggest movie of the year, doesn't meant it's gotta be expensive. Sure, maybe an actual supernatural blue tiger would be worth much more than three figures, but this Derpy Officially Licensed Pullover Hoodie sure isn't!

You can get the hoodie in so many different colors, but all featuring our favorite K-Pop Demon Hunter pet front and center with his typical goofy face!

If the Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen biopics made you channel your inner-guitar player, then you'll definitely want to get a hold of this Acoustic Guitar Kit!

No need to ask "how does it feel?" to own a guitar after this. Time to live the Glory Days strumming these fancy strings and serenading your way through every day you play.

If you thought mules were out of style, think again ... we're talking about these HEYDUDE Men's Wally Slip Sherpa Slip-On Mules, not the animal!

These are comfy, easy shoes to slip onto your feet to keep 'em warm as the months get colder.

If you're looking for a fun video game to get for your winter break ... or a good Christmas gift that is sure to make your kid smile, then it's definitely Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

You can never miss with Nintendo, and there are plenty more games on top of this one to up your catalog. Just check out all you can get with this Nintendo Store link!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!