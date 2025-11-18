Amazing Advent Calendars for Your Holiday Countdowns

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

What's better than getting all your gifts on Christmas? Also getting one a day in the weeks leading up to it too, of course.

With the holidays on the horizon ... now is the time to invest in a new, fully-stocked advent calendar to count down the days until Santa shows up at your house. And Amazon has plenty to choose from ... with secret goodies inside like makeup, candy and even adorable little Funko Pops!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Advent Calendars

The Amazon 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is a must-have for the holiday season.

This one comes with 12 days worth of beauty faves, including products from top brands like Biodance, LANEIGE, OPI, Sol De Janeiro and Medicube!

12 days not enough? The Revolution Makeup Advent Calendar comes with all you need to keep your face looking fresh all month long.

This pink calendar will surprise you with a different beauty product each day of the month of December ... so you'll be practically glowing by the end of the year!

L'OCCITANE is also getting in on the action with the L'OCCITANE Advent Calendar!

This one comes in a glamorous white and gold. It contain a 24-piece luxury beauty countdown holiday gift set which includes daily skincare, hair, body and fragrance, and travel size minis to go along with your holidays.

Want to smell your best this holiday? Definitely check out this 24pc Perfume Gift Set.

Try out a different scent each day with this set, with each vile containing a different perfume, all beautifully organized in a golden container just waiting for you to rip open.

This one could be fun for the kids in your family -- it's the Funko Pop! Stitch Bitty Countdown calendar!

Lilo & Stitch was one of the biggest movies of the year ... and now, you can bring 24 tiny versions of him and his extraterrestrial friends into your home with this set.

The Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar is easily the one for you if you're a wizard enjoying the holidays between Hogwarts semesters ... or if you're just a fan of the franchise, that too.

This one comes with iconic character or special item -- in Lego form of course -- per day for 24 days. By the end, you will be hosting your own Hogwarts class of Lego characters!

If you're looking for a really unique advent calendar, then you definitely can't go wrong with this NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gemstone Advent Calendar!

Decorate each day with a beautiful gemstone. With 24 different ones to see, you will not only have an incredible collection by the end, but maybe a favorite stone that brings you good fortune ... if you believe in that kinda thing.

For the whiskey lovers who like to accompany the cold months with a shot of good ol' brown water, the Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025 is the way to go.

The whiskey and smoker savants will love this one ... the kit comes with a torch, 10 flavors of wood chips, spoon, filter, 2 cleaning brushes, stainless steel ice cubes, an ice ball mold, 4 dice, bottle pourer, jigger, ice tongs, cocktail recipe cards, 4 whiskey stones, a drawing bag, and a gift box. Everything you need for smoky cocktails -- minus your alcohol of choice -- in one holiday kit!

One of the biggest, most anticipated movie of the year, Wicked: For Good, is coming to theaters near you -- and in this Wicked For Good: The Official Advent Calendar!

This calendar has got 25 full days of surprises, with Wicked collectibles right at your fingertips. These mini daily gifts include patches, magnets, coasters, an Elphaba and Glinda friendship bracelet, and much, much more!

