Amazon's Black Friday Sale: The Best Early Deals

Tis the season to be shopping -- and with Amazon's Black Friday Week deals kicking off today, there's no better time to start than right now.

We poured through the thousands of products available at deep discounts and picked out some splurge items going for a fraction of their original price. From Bose headphones selling at 40% off to Korean skincare devices, speakers, luggage and more ... these are some of the best deals out there.

Just like the music industry adapts to consumers' listening habits, these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones do the same!

On top of having multiple color options, noise-cancelling abilities, comfortable pads, all day battery life, and a multipoint toggle feature, you can also download an app that makes sure these headphones are up to date with their latest features to make your listening experience the best it can be.

The holidays are usually the prime time for family to remember those who came before them ... and there's no better way to get some new intel on past generations the the Ancestry DNA kit!

Simply activate your DNA kit online and return a sample of your saliva in the prepaid package to Ancestry's state-of-the-art lab. Your results will be available online in roughly six weeks. Finally, those big family trees can be filled out further ... so that next holiday season, you can really take a trip down memory lane.

Goin' camping during the holidays? Or want to keep warm around an outdoor fireplace you don't actually have yet? Well, this Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand is the answer!

Enjoy the smoke-free fire that’s perfect for any outdoor setting. From camping trips to backyard gatherings ... and it's easy to clean with a removable ash pan and base!

The future of picture frames is here with the Aura Digital Picture Frame!

What's so special about this picture frame? Well, we're glad you asked! Think of any picture you took on your phone that you wish you could frame and display in your house immediately. Great ... well now you can! The Aura Digital Picture Frame is quick and easy to set up on WiFi, you can instantly add photos and videos from your phone using the Aura app, and invite friends and family to share photos so your house can display different pictures for different vibes around the house!

Style your hair to look its best with the Shark Hair Dryer.

This gadget can jump between powerful hair drying and multi-styling with just a simple twist. You can dry your hair quick with no heat damage, curl, volumize, and smooth your locks, and give every strand of hair the care it deserves ... no matter the type of hair you have!

It's the latest and greatest way to pacify your children who are too old to have a pacifier ... the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet!

This tablet is great for parents looking to entertain their kids while engaging in some mind-building games. There are also built-in safeguards that protect your child or children's privacy, blocking malware and spyware, and ensuring a fun and safe experience for your kid every time they boot this thing up and put on their favorite cartoons.

Oh, shoot! That stain on the carpet is never gonna come off ... is what you would say if you didn't have the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner!

The Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaning Machine is the beast that will take care of even the roughest stains on your carpets. It combines five counter-rotating SpinScrub brushes and HeatForce for faster drying to lift and remove even the toughest stains, making your carpet look as good as new!

Take the first step to your facial skin care routine with this affordable, beginner-level medicube Mini Booster Pro Pink!

Not only is this an affordable option, designed to help skincare absorption and fill up radiance and glow from within. Plus, it's both portable and easy to use ... good for vacations, at home, whether it's the summer or the winter, and guaranteed to give you good results every time. And be sure to add this Jelly Cream to the mix for even more results!

Blast your holiday tunes with the Sonos Era 100 speaker, which comes in both white and black.

This next-gen dual-tweeter acoustic architecture produces detailed stereo separation, which essentially means it sounds good ... really good. The compact design allows it to fit beautifully in unassuming places providing music to a whole room while hiding in plain sight so as not to ruin the aesthetic. Just remember to keep track of where it is in the house, or else you'll be perpetually hearing Mariah Carey throughout December!

Unlike the rest of us, the little ones sometimes get to sneak away and sleep during bit holiday gatherings ... so you can keep an eye on them with one of these HelloBaby No WiFi Baby Monitors.

This monitor is equipped with all the right features -- including 355 degree range of motion for both pan and tilt, 30-hour battery life with no WiFi required, and night vision.

Okay, you're gonna love this ... use these JOOLA Professional Pickleball Paddles to whack any family that's giving you trouble during the holidays -- oh, that's not what they're for?

Right, there's also Pickleball, one of the most popular sports in the country right now ... and these paddles are the real deal to help you really up your game!

If you're looking for a stylish way to keep yourself inspired and accountable, then definitely get your hands ... or rather one of your wrists ... on the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch.

This little device packs a heavy punch with its features, which include a daily readiness score, built-in GPS, and a workout intensity map. It tracks your heartrate 24/7, and bolsters 40+ exercise modes with automatic tracking. It also has a personalized sleep profile, daily sleep stages, and a sleep score for when you're not pumping iron and actually getting some shut-eye.

Skip the line at the coffee shop and make your favorite latte right from the comfort of your own home. With the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, you can craft a wide range of high quality coffees and espressos with the push of a button.

Simply pop in a capsule and the precision brewing system will do the work of adjusting the brewing settings for a cup of joe you can count on…even when you're half asleep.

For those of you traveling during the holidays, now is the best time to get yourself a new SwissGear 7366 Hardside Expandable Luggage. Why? Well cause it's a Black Friday sale, obviously, and this luggage will be keeping you and your family's things safe for whichever trip you go on for the next many, many years!

You can also get it in different colors if pink isn't exactly your style. Just make sure you make it stand out ... so no one swipes your luggage at the carousel!

Last on the list is this awesome TheraGun Relief by Therabody.

It's the perfect tool to relieve any muscle soreness or achiness. If a good massage right after a tough workout is exactly what you need ... look no further.

