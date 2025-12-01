Security Guard Not Fired For Eating Packers Player's Food At Thanksgiving Game

The security guard who went viral for taking a bite off a Packers player's plate after their Thanksgiving game against the Lions was NOT fired for the stunt, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A Lions spokesperson called fake news on the matter on Monday ... after social media accounts claimed the guy in a video was out of the job for accepting grub off defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse's plate as he celebrated the 31-24 road win over Detroit.

Stackhouse actually offered him the food ... but the guy hesitated a bit when he noticed a camera pointed right at him.

He eventually gave in (thanks to people telling him to "do it" multiple times) ... and Stackhouse was initially praised for the humble gesture. However, rumors claimed he got the guard fired because of it.

The Lions are setting the record straight, though -- telling us the chatter is simply not true.

"This employee was not disciplined at all for this situation," the Lions spokesperson told us on Monday. "The report is inaccurate."

Even Stackhouse -- an undrafted rookie out of Georgia -- chimed in on the rumors ... saying, "Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet."