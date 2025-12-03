No Video Evidence Tara Reid Was Drugged at Bar, Cops Say

Tara Reid's claim someone had slipped a drug in her drink doesn't hold water with cops, who've found no video to back up her allegation ... TMZ has learned.

Rosemont police tell TMZ ... they reviewed surveillance footage from the Chicago-area hotel, and there's no indication -- at least based on the videos they saw -- anyone drugged Tara.

We broke the story ... Tara was taken out of the hotel on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance and driven to a hospital. She says she left her drink unattended at the bar and believes she was drugged.

Sean P, the YouTube influencer Tara shared a cigarette with that night, also told us police investigators reached out to him Wednesday to ask about Tara's claim she got drugged. He says he relayed the same info he told us -- he didn't roofie Tara, and didn't believe her drink was spiked.

In her police report, Tara claims Sean P texted her videos of her the next day, which she believed was an extortion attempt ... but Sean says he was only giving her a heads up his friend had video of her getting rolled out on the stretcher.

Sean P says cops told him he's not being looked at as a suspect, and they just wanted to talk to him about what he saw with Tara that night.

Cops did tell us they're still waiting to get any medical records from Tara's hospital stay "to confirm if tests were done, and if they were, if anything was in her system."

Tara told us she believes there were blood tests done, but she's also waiting to get results.