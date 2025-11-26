Tara Reid Smoking Buddy Says She Accused Him of Spiking Her Drink With a Roofie

Smoking Buddy Says She Accused Him of Drugging Her

Tara Reid was quick to accuse someone at a Chicago-area hotel bar of drugging her ... and that guy tells TMZ the allegation is total BS.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sean P, the YouTube influencer Tara referenced in her police report, tells TMZ ... he met her at the hotel bar late last Saturday night ... and they got to talking and traded contact info, before she invited him to go outside to smoke a cigarette.

Play video content TMZ.com

He says Tara was initially standoffish, taking a dig at him for being a YouTuber ... but when he shot back at her about the infamous TMZ video where she got denied entry at a Hollywood club back in 2006, her demeanor suddenly changed, and she got friendlier.

Sean P says Tara appeared "tipsy" -- he says he was too -- but they were both coherent enough to hold a conversation.

He says Tara asked him to go out for a smoke, and they did ... and when they went back to the bar, he tried to close out his tab ... when Tara handed him her purse and asked him to take out her room key. He says he looked inside the purse and saw pills. It was then Sean P says Tara screamed for security.

Play video content TMZ.com

He says security arrived, asked if there was problem, and they both said "No."

He says he told Tara to meet him outside for another cigarette ... and when they were walking toward the smoking area, Tara did a complete 180 and was suddenly on the floor.

Tara told us she thinks someone spiked her glass of wine ... but Sean P says he never noticed her with a drink, though he admits he wasn't paying much attention.

Tara was taken to a hospital, where we're told the staff did a test for drugs. We do not know the results.

In her police report, Tara claims Sean P texted Tara videos of her the next day, which she believed was an extortion attempt ... but Sean says he was only giving her a heads up his friend had video of her as she was rolled out of the hotel on a stretcher.

Sean P says after he sent the video, Tara accused him of slipping a roofie into her drink, which he denies.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A rep for Tara says ... she never claimed Sean P was the one who allegedly roofied her, but she isn't surprised by his "inaccurate" account.