'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Released from Custody Amid Legal Trouble

Darius McCrary is out of jail ... walking free from custody after a court hearing in front of a judge officially ending a messy stretch that started with a border arrest in Mexico ... TMZ has learned.

The "Family Matters' star's public defender Paulette Loftin tells TMZ ... "Over the last four years, Mr. McCrary's fight for justice and truth has been painted as an attempt to shirk his responsibilities to his child. The resolution reached today makes it clear that family does matter and that it always has."

She adds, "This resolution allows Mr. McCrary to correct the misleading narrative and put this matter behind him."

We broke the story ... McCrary was first busted in October near Tijuana and held on a no bail order in San Diego. After several hearings, he was extradited to Michigan, where he faced five felony charges, including accusations of failing to pay child support and absconding.

As part of Monday's deal, his rep, Ann Barlow tells TMZ ... he entered a no-contest plea to all five felony charges. He's set to return to court for sentencing in February 2026.