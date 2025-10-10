'Family Matters' Alum Darius McCrary Arrested Near California-Mexico Border

Darius McCrary was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in California and he's currently sitting in a San Diego jail ... and it looks like he got picked up on an out-of-state felony charge.

The "Family Matters" alum was busted Sunday by the United States Border Patrol ... according to online records.

Darius' case says this is a "fugitive arrest" and the section of the California Penal Code listed on online records applies to individuals in California who are wanted by another state for a serious crime.

Darius' rep, Ann Barlow, tells TMZ ... the warrant out of Michigan for his arrest stems from a missed court appearance, related to his failure to pay child support.

It's worth noting, he's been arrested twice before for allegedly failing to pay child support.

Darius and his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner, finalized their nasty divorce in 2019 after a 2-year battle ... and as we told you, one of the one of the terms of their divorce was that Darius pay Tammy $1,366 per month in child support.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2019 TMZ.com