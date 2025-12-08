White Elephant Gifts Under $30 for Friends and Coworkers

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Headed to a White Elephant Party with friends? Or need a Secret Santa gift for that coworker you don't really know all that well? You're in luck!

With the silly and slightly chaotic gifts below, you're guaranteed to make any recipient smile ... without breaking the bank.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: White Elephant Gifts

Take a sip from this FRIENDS Central Perk Black Ceramic Mug ... the best place to put your favorite Cup o' Joe-y ... or Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler or Phoebe. You get what we're trying to say.

Could this gift be more perfect for fans of the classic sitcom? We think not.

This Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder is not hot trash!

It may look like it, sure, but this unique dumpster fire desk caddy has over 100 flame notecards and compartments for pens and pencils! It's a creative way to organize your desk and keep yourself up-to-date.

Instead of lighting a Dr. Pepper can on fire -- which sounds odd enough -- get your hands on this Doctor Pepper Candle!

For those soda fans who just can't get over the delicious smell of that fantastic fizzy drink, now you have the perfect gift! Get that fresh D-Pep smell in your room, or wherever you want, with this awesome and hilarious candle! Warning: drink is NOT included.

The new year is the time to reinvent your look, and you can do that easily with this grace & stella Award-Winning Skin Care Set!

Give the gift of a glow up with this gift set for women. This is for the self-care enthusiasts, and it includes 5 pairs of gold eye patches, 10 ml of hyaluronic acid face serum, and 30 ml rosewater face spray to get that soft, dewy skin.

This next gift is by far the cutest on the list. Just take a look at these adorable Emotional Support Chicken Nuggets!

These little nuggies are fit to travel with you wherever you go. They're for your emotional support, after all! Just look at them -- they're all so happy to cheer you on. You even get a bonus cool nugget in there! If your heart doesn't feel all warm and happy after seeing these little guys, what are you even doing?! And for the crazies out there, no, these are NOT edible!

Gifts that satisfy convenience and style are always thoughtful for White Elephant parties, and this Coasters DIY Cactus Coaster Set might just do the trick!

Avoid getting those annoying circle stains on our tables and countertops, but do it while also having this cool DIY cactus on said tables and countertops to show you've got style. Simply pull a paddle from the cactus and voilà, you have a neat and handy coaster!

If you're looking for a cute and creative gift, then definitely don't skip past these LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants Building Toys.

Not only do you get two adorable plant holders, one blue and wide, and the other yellow and square ... but you also get some cool looking LEGO plants to put on your windowsill, or wherever you want this little decoration to go! These little friends are well worth the suspense of not knowing which gift you're gonna get during the draw!

Speaking of cute and creative gifts, this RELAXOLOTL Tea Infuser might be the best one you can find!

Tea bags can be so boring. Why settle for that mundane look when you can get this sweet and adorable guy that will infuse your tea from the butt of an Axolotl ... it looks more flattering than it sounds.

Pride & Prejudish, Moby Dish, The Sponge Also Rises ... so many classic novels -- actually, sponges -- that can make your scrubby-dub-dub more of a splash. So, take a look at these Book Kitchen Sponges for a more unique way of doing the dishes!

This pack comes with three multi-layered sponges that last longer, make you laugh, and get the job done all in one. And think of it ... this might be the perfect gift to encourage a roommate or two to do the dishes for once!

What's better than a chill pill? Well, an iPhone 16 Pro Chill Pills Case of course!

This cool iPhone case is cool and unique, with a pink, cartoon-y bottle of chill pills to keep your phone protected from any accidental drops or spills! Careful, though ... this might make people more inclined to steal your phone, not less! Just remind them that the meds are NOT real!

Is this the best gift you can get for White Elephant? We're waiting for you to shake this Genuine Fred WONDERBALL The Mystic Mirroball to tell us the answer ... which, of course, will be YES!

This ball exceeds the bland look of your typical 8 Ball. Fred’s Wonderball, decorated like a fun disco-ball, is here to help make those 50/50 decisions with all of its 20 funky fortunes! Happy holidays!

