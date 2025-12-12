Guess the Sexy Singer Feeling Nippy in a Sheer Top!

Sexy Singer Giving Us a 'Fever' In a Sheer Top, No Bra!!!

This gorgeous singer-songwriter shared some "Hotter than Hell" snaps ... that, upon closer inspection, showed she was feeling quite nippy!

The Brit pop star has sold tens of millions of records globally, been nominated and won a bunch of awards -- including 3 Grammys! -- and also had a memorable cameo in the "Barbie" movie.