Everyone you know is just one viral video away from becoming a social media superstar ... so set them up for success this holiday season.

Whether you've got a future Alix Earle or Kai Cenat in your life, get them everything they need for their content creator starter kit. We've rounded up some of the most important essentials, from mini mics to selfie lights and powerpacks, so they're ready to go as soon as the TikTok views start racking up!

If they’re just beginning their social media journey, this Content Creator Starter Kit covers everything they’ll need!

It includes all the necessities for making YouTube or TikTok videos, including a face-tracking tripod, two wireless clip-on microphones, and professional quality dual LED lights that hook onto either side of their phone. It makes for smooth, hands-free recording, clear audio, and great lighting for high-quality content creation.

Content creators are always on the go so a PopSockets MagSafe PowerPack is an absolute must-have.

After long days of snapping selfies and uploading Instagram reels, their phone is definitely going to need a recharge. Even if they’re at an influencer event or in the middle of filming a restaurant review, this charger has got their back with two full charge cycles ready to go.

Record content anywhere, anytime. With the OCTOBUDDY Classic they can use this silicone suction phone mount to stick their phone to any smooth surface ... like mirrors, tiles, and windows.

Compatible with most smartphones, it’s perfect for selfies, makeup tutorials, live streams and any other time they need hands-free convenience.

Say goodbye to bad lighting! The ALTSON Portable Selfie Light will illuminate any dim situation and brighten up selfies, videos and live streams.

This compact and lightweight LED light has three different light modes and 10 brightness levels, ensuring that they have the perfect lighting for all of their content ventures.

Mic check, 1, 2, 3. This Wireless Mini Microphone works as a phone or camera attachment to achieve studio-quality sound…even in loud environments.

Perfect for interviews or just vlogging, each mic comes equipped with a high-density sponge and deadcat covers, providing them with advanced voice clarity and noise cancellation. Just plug it in and start filming!

Aspiring fitness influencer? They’ll love this Magnetic Phone Holder which allows them to prop their phone up on any metal surface, like gym equipment.

Crafted with industrial magnets, it’s extremely strong and durable…meaning they can go hands-free to film or watch videos while working out!

If they need an aesthetic backdrop and their outdated kitchen just isn’t fitting the bill, these Photo Backdrop Boards will come in handy.

Each set includes five different 16x16 backdrops, ranging from wood to cement to marble patterns. Whether they’re shooting a flat lay or a product detail shot, these backdrops will definitely be put to good use.

Dragging around equipment in the middle of a content shoot can be a hassle ... but the BAGSMART Tote Bag will make it a breeze.

This lightweight bag not only looks good but it also makes travel extremely convenient. With plenty of space and compartments for cameras, chargers and even a laptop, it’ll become an essential part of their content creation journey.

Don’t let them lose track of their electronics on the go! If they’re traveling or just don’t have the right bag for all their content equipment, the BAGSMART Electronics Organizer makes keeping things in order super easy. They can keep all their devices in one convenient place with no worries about tangled wires. It’s got plenty of pockets to safely store phones, cords and mini mics no matter where they go.

The Logitech Yeti USB Microphone is a content creator essential. Whether they’re gaming on Twitch, recording ASMR or hosting a podcast, this mic is a top choice for social media creators. They can dial in the perfect sound with four pickup patterns, ensuring they’ve got clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for all of their viewers.