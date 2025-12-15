TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If anyone in your life has become attached at the hip to their Stanley cup … we're here to let you know that their obsession isn't going away anytime soon.

This holiday season, give them the gift they really want … more Stanley cups (and maybe a few accessories). We rounded up the best Stanley deals on Amazon so that they'll have a cup for all of their beverages of choice, from H2O all the way to hot chocolate to eggnog.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: STANLEY CUPS

If you’re looking for that classic cup that everyone has, look no further than the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40 oz. Tumbler .

This durable stainless steel travel tumbler is perfect for anyone on the go looking to stay hydrated all day long. It comes with a Flowstate lid that features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills. And thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation, your drink will stay whatever temperature you want for hours.

You don’t need to be sitting around a campfire to love this Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Cup .

Made with Stanley’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation and secure press-fit Tritan Drink-Thru Lid, it locks in temperature and also prevents all those annoying splashes and spills. Sip easy wherever you are…from the kitchen to the office to the carpool line.

If you love the Stanley Quencher but are looking for something with a little more flair, then this Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 30 oz. Tumbler from their holiday collection is exactly what you need.

Available in the Ponderosa Star print, this tumbler has all the benefits of a typical Quencher but features a limited edition, festive design.

It’s wine o’clock! Your tumbler doesn’t have to just be for sipping H2O and staying hydrated. The Stanley Textured Reserve Wine Tumbler keeps your wine at the ideal temp, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation.

Plus, there will be no spills or splashes thanks to the snug slider lid. To top it all off, it’s got a subtle, swirling texture and a shimmering finish that makes your wine drinking experience just a touch classier.

Upgrade your Stanley with the Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler .

This version of the brand’s iconic tumbler features an easy-to-carry handle, allowing you to quickly grab and go. It includes the leakproof ProTour Flip Straw lid and also fits comfortably in most cupholders. It’s available in all the classic sizes, from 20 oz to 40 oz, and the color combinations that fans have come to love.

If you need something a little more compact, the Stanley All Day Slim Bottle is perfect for you.

The 20 oz stainless steel bottle is crafted with a super slim design. While its unique shape makes it easy to pack, it can still hold plenty of liquid -- and the larger version can even hold an entire wine bottle. And though it’s slim, it opens at the shoulder so you can fill it up with ice for a cool drink and stay refreshed.

Forget drinking from red plastic cups. Sip your drink of choice right out of this Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask .

This retro-inspired insulated flask has a slim silhouette and a portable size, meaning it can slip seamlessly into any situation. Plus, it’s got a wide mouth opening for easy refills and its leak proof cap makes it extra reliable.

Oktoberfest might be over but ride those vibes year-round! With the Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein , you can raise a glass and toast to this revolutionary mug that’ll keep your drink cold from the minute you pour to the moment you finish your last sip.

It’s big enough to hold two cans of beer and is guaranteed to be a hot topic of conversation!

The Stanley All Day Julienne Mini Cooler may be small but it’s certainly mighty ... and can surprisingly fit 10 cans of your favorite beverage.

And it’s cute too! This soft cooler bag comes in a variety of vibrant coolers with contrast details and can be held by the handles or worn as a crossbody. Simply load it up with reusable ice packs, pop it shut and the winged bear snap-lock closure will keep things safely stored.

Accessorize your Stanley with the Stanley All Day Quencher Carry-All !

This Stanley companion makes hands-free sipping easy. Simply wrap the band around your Quencher and secure it with the double snap closure. You can use the strap to sling it across your body and use any of the three pockets to store your small belongings. The largest pocket is big enough for your phone and there’s a place for all your cards. There’s even a sleeve to hold onto your sunglasses and a clip for your keys!